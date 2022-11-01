Avalara pricing is made to grow with your business

Discover how our pricing scales with you, so you only pay for what you need

Pricing varies depending on what's right for your business

Find out about pricing for Avalara products and solutions, including AvaTax

Frequently asked questions

Many Avalara products use volume-based pricing models designed to scale with your business.

Products and solutions from Avalara are designed for businesses of all sizes, from emerging small businesses to enterprise-level companies. That’s why our pricing model scales with your growth.

Avalara pricing typically varies and depends on the following:

Products and services purchased

Number of business applications integrated with the solution

Volume of sales transactions processed per month

Number of states and/or jurisdictions where sales tax is being collected and remitted

Enrollment in Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program

We’re happy to offer set pricing for select products. We offer Avalara License Guidance for as low as $99. You can also get Avalara Sales Tax Registration for $349 per location.

We’re proud to offer a variety of best-in-class support options for our customers depending on the product and level of service. Visit our support page or connect with a sales tax specialist to learn more about how we can help you.

Connect with a sales tax specialist to learn more about the perfect tax compliance solution for your business.

STREAMLINED SALES TAX

Save money with the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program

SST is a state-run program to make sales tax compliance easier and more affordable. Participating states may offset the cost of your sales tax software for the following services:

Sales tax calculations
Sales tax returns preparation
Sales tax returns filing
Sales tax remittance
Audit protection

Avalara can help to see if you qualify, and we'll even help your business register.

