Property Tax

Simplify real and personal property tax management in one secure hub

Minimize data entry, maximize accuracy, and automate the process of appending property tax documents to tax bill payments.

Benefits of Avalara Property Tax

Automates data entry

Avalara scans your tax bills and extracts key data that is checked by machines and humans for greater accuracy. Data is then appended to accounts to help ensure that you have all of the required info to file your returns and perform other necessary tasks.

Combines tax documents and tax related activities in a single hub

Bills, assessments, returns, documents, appeals, and other forms are centralized across 20,000+ jurisdictions.

Minimizes tax penalty costs

Avalara Property Tax Documents’ due date calendar auto populates with default data and customer specific dates to help you avoid missing deadlines and take advantage of any discounts. Avalara Property Tax Advisory Services can also provide appeals support.

Orange icon depicting a return filing process.

Offers returns functionality and asset mapping tools

Avalara Property Tax maintains most assessor forms, depreciation schedules, and trend factors. Our system provides rapid fixed asset data uploads along with rapid returns preparation and generation.

Solves most common property tax compliance challenges

Avoid missing due dates

Provides an easy-to-use online dashboard that displays upcoming filing deadlines for easy tracking

Simplifies workflow to speed up the returns process

Maintain outdated or slow technology

Replaces on-premises solutions with software as a service, which delivers the application over the internet

Minimizes page load latency to quickly generate reports

Automates workflows that are often done manually with on-premises and internally built systems

File in new and complicated jurisdictions

Prepares returns for all applicable states (50 states for real property and 38 states for personal property)

Provides location specific forms, due dates, and other details to allow for more accurate and timely filing

Manage costly resources

Reduces reliance on outside accounting firms or other third parties

Avoids human error from manually updating spreadsheets and filling out other paperwork

Enables employees to focus on other critical work

Product Comparison

Product Comparison

See which Avalara Property Tax product is right for you

 

 


Avalara Property Tax Returns Pro

A cost-effective tangible business personal property tax returns solution for lower return volume.

Avalara Property Tax Enterprise

Centralizes real and personal property tax bills, documents, assessments, due dates, forms, return preparation, and appeals in one secure hub.

Returns module with due date tracking

Assessments module with appeals support 
Documents module with data extraction and validation 
Bills module with due date tracking 
Signature-ready forms
E-signature functionality 
Embedded knowledge base
Asset mapping suggestions
 
Self-guided onboarding
 
Third-party payment integration 

“We’re down to nine people and we’re working normal, eight-hour days during our busiest season. We used to work twelve-hour days.”

—Allyssa DeCenzo
Property Tax Manager, Comcast

