AVALARA FOR ENTERPRISE

Cloud-based and scalable global tax compliance

We focus on creating the most comprehensive cloud-first tax compliance content across the global compliance life cycle.

Let’s talk
Woman Purchasing a Bottle of Wine

Cloud-based and scalable global tax compliance

Avalara helps thousands of enterprise companies, including a third of the Fortune 1000, get tax compliance right wherever they do business. We provide tax content and calculation coverage in 190+ countries.   

We help manage sales and use tax, GST, VAT, cross-border customs and duties, and other tax types such as excise and communications taxes, plus related compliance documents and registrations, around the globe.

Featured Industries

  • Retail
  • Software
  • Professional services
  • Manufacturing
  • Communications
  • Hospitality
  • Beverage alcohol
  • Fuel and energy
  • Tobacco and vape
  • Accounting

Avalara offers the compliance benefits enterprise businesses need

Avalara offers the compliance benefits enterprise businesses need

Reliable, scalable rate determination and customization

Streamlined implementation

Reduced maintenance and IT obligations

Future-proof, SaaS flexibility

Intuitive interface with friendly support

Enterprise-class security

Tax experts Finance professionals IT and operations teams

Reduce the time and cost associated with managing tax compliance, from registration to calculating taxes across borders, filing VAT/GST returns to license and certificate management across the full life cycle. Avalara connects all pieces of the global tax puzzle through unified, cloud-first modular solutions and managed services that leverage tax experts to help you scale.

Use Avalara to:

Use Avalara to:

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Enable customers to submit exemption certificates online, at the point of sale

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Manage and retrieve a digital database of tax documents, business licenses, and certificates

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Reduce human errors and outdated rates associated with monthly rate table uploads

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Keep up with tens of thousands rate and taxability updates in the U.S. and Canada each year and apply tax as appropriate

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Provide rationale for tax rate decisions more quickly and easily during audits

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Offer a self-service portal for auditors to pull the information they need

Handle growing tax burdens, e-invoicing mandates, and staff hours spent managing business license and certificates, VAT compliance reporting, and tariff code classifications with Avalara’s modular solutions.

Use Avalara to:

Use Avalara to:

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Register in jurisdictions across the United States and around the world

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Accommodate remote employees and departments via cloud-based services

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Keep team members focused on the tasks best suited to their roles and skills

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Assess current tax liabilities and blind spots

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Charge tax at the point of sale

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Simplify audit reporting

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Handle use tax calculation and assessment

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Collect and manage exemption certificates

Avalara’s unique cloud architecture and prebuilt certified integrations provide rapid ROI and flexibility without the time and expense of lengthy implementations, ongoing maintenance, and mandatory upgrades.

Use Avalara to:

Use Avalara to:

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Provide tax rates quickly, even during peak sales periods

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Help ensure business continuity during lockdowns and emergencies

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Aggregate information across business systems without requiring expensive, dedicated hardware

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Reduce development cycles and implementation timelines

GET UP AND RUNNING FASTER.

Avalara has over 1,200 signed partner integrations including:

Learn about the Oracle integration

The Avalara Oracle ERP Cloud integration is built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to deliver a global, differentiated customer experience, fast time to value, and lightweight implementation.
Learn about the SAP integration

Whether you’re leveraging S/4 HANA or ECC, Avalara’s award-winning integrations prioritize an end-to-end global experience and maintainability within your SAP ecosystems.
Learn about the Workday integration

The Avalara and Workday certified integration calculates sales and use tax for transactions, invoices, and other activities. If you’re a Workday customer with global reach, Avalara can support your VAT, India GST, and Brazil needs.
Learn about the API

Our robust API allows you to integrate with in-house platforms or customize how Avalara works with the systems you have.
Browse our integrations
GET UP AND RUNNING FASTER.

Avalara has over 1,200 signed partner integrations including:

Learn about the Oracle integration

The Avalara Oracle ERP Cloud integration is built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to deliver a global, differentiated customer experience, fast time to value, and lightweight implementation.
Learn about the SAP integration

Whether you’re leveraging S/4 HANA or ECC, Avalara’s award-winning integrations prioritize an end-to-end global experience and maintainability within your SAP ecosystems.
Learn about the Workday integration

The Avalara and Workday certified integration calculates sales and use tax for transactions, invoices, and other activities. If you’re a Workday customer with global reach, Avalara can support your VAT, India GST, and Brazil needs.
Learn about the API

Our robust API allows you to integrate with in-house platforms or customize how Avalara works with the systems you have.
Browse our integrations

End-to-end global compliance

End-to-end global compliance

Insights

Find out where you have potential obligations to file and remit sales tax in all U.S. states.

Make confident, informed tax decisions with subscription access to Avalara’s extensive libraries of tax content and research.
Learn about Avalara Tax Research services

Assign country-specific tariff codes when selling your products internationally.
Learn about Managed Tariff Code Classification

Licensing and fiscal representation

Determine your license requirements, with the option to apply for them on your own or have Avalara apply for you. Then manage your business license portfolio from a single, easy-to-use application.
Learn about business licenses

Verify compliance with EU regulations through online VAT number checking to help your business confirm you’re properly set up in any country. If needed, Avalara can also provide fiscal representation to help keep operations across borders running smoothly.
Learn about international tax solutions

Determination

Track your tax obligations, apply updated tax rates, and consolidate tax information across your business, from our cloud or yours. Avalara also offers determination for specialty taxes, including communications tax, lodging tax, beverage alcohol tax, excise tax, and cross-border taxes.

Learn about determination

Document management

Automatically omit tax from exempt sales and efficiently manage exemption documentation from the cloud.

Our document management products cover sales and use tax, excise tax, and vendor federal tax forms for FATCA compliance and audit protection.

They’re designed to integrate with the Avalara suite of products, but are also available as a stand-alone purchase for use with other indirect tax management solutions.
Learn about document management

A graphic of a business license with a pen and paper nearby.
Returns and reporting

Offload the returns and reporting process, from preparation and filing to remittance. Easily manage notice resolution, VAT reporting, track various filing calendars, handle requirements for each state and jurisdiction, and outsource the payment process.

Our suite of returns products covers sales and use tax, excise tax, communications tax, and more.
Learn about returns filing

Avalara Returns Automation Illustration.

Join the more than 30,000 customers who trust Avalara to handle tax compliance

Join the more than 30,000 customers who trust Avalara to handle tax compliance

Related resources for enterprise businesses

Report
It’s here: Avalara Tax Changes 2024
STUDY
Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study
REVIEWS
Don’t take our word for it: See what G2 has to say about Avalara vs. Thomson Reuters

Avalara Accuracy Guarantee

Trust your tax compliance to Avalara. If we get something wrong, our Accuracy Guarantee means we’ll help make it right.

Accuracy Guarantee is subject to terms and conditions. 

See page for details

Avalara Accuracy Guarantee

Trust your tax compliance to Avalara. If we get something wrong, our Accuracy Guarantee means we’ll help make it right.

Accuracy Guarantee is subject to terms and conditions. 

See page for details

Featured awards and recognitions

We can help you manage each stage of tax compliance

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat

We can help you manage each stage of tax compliance

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat