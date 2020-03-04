Cloud-based and scalable global tax compliance
We focus on creating the most comprehensive cloud-first tax compliance content across the global compliance life cycle.
Avalara helps thousands of enterprise companies, including a third of the Fortune 1000, get tax compliance right wherever they do business. We provide tax content and calculation coverage in 190+ countries.
We help manage sales and use tax, GST, VAT, cross-border customs and duties, and other tax types such as excise and communications taxes, plus related compliance documents and registrations, around the globe.
Featured Industries
- Retail
- Software
- Professional services
- Manufacturing
- Communications
- Hospitality
- Beverage alcohol
- Fuel and energy
- Tobacco and vape
- Accounting
Avalara offers the compliance benefits enterprise businesses need
Reliable, scalable rate determination and customization
Streamlined implementation
Reduced maintenance and IT obligations
Future-proof, SaaS flexibility
Intuitive interface with friendly support
Enterprise-class security
Challenge:
Applying tax rates by ZIP code, accounting for tax holidays, and coordinating rates with information across business systems can cause inaccuracies leading to risk exposure.
Solution:
Avalara’s cloud-based platform helps your business operate when and where you need it most:
- Expert in-house team of tax researchers
- Regular updates across the 13,000+ taxing jurisdictions in the United States
- Rates based on street address and geolocation, not ZIP code for improved accuracy
- Built-in address validation
- Customizable and flexible Advanced Transaction Rules
Automatic updates when we make changes based on new rules and regulations from around the world that could impact compliance
Challenge:
Implementing a new tax solution is a daunting task. It can be expensive, disruptive, and potentially incompatible with your existing systems.
Solution:
We’ve built a global partner network that includes over 1,200 signed partner integrations, accountant partners, and systems integrators. We continue to grow our network to reach and support our customers on their compliance journey.
Our API was built by developers, for developers to help you tailor Avalara AvaTax to your business or integrate with custom systems.
Challenge:
New systems are often expensive and resource-intensive for IT departments, especially when they require an investment in keeping on-premises solutions up to date and running smoothly.
Solution:
We’ve built a low-code integration studio to connect with any business application through our APIs and offer more out-of-the-box integrations with prevalent ecommerce, marketplace, point-of-sale, ERP, accounting, payment, and billing solutions than any of our competitors:
- No platform to host locally, unless required by your business
- No specialized hardware systems to maintain
- Updates are sent regularly via the cloud
Challenge:
What may be good for business can be bad for business systems. Investing in a new solution can be hard to justify when growth or change are expected in the near term.
Solution:
Avalara’s enterprise solution is built from products available as a suite or independently.
You can:
- Choose the products you need now
- Add products as your business grows or expands into new markets
- Use prebuilt integrations to improve tax compliance while avoiding vendor lock-in and lengthy contracts
Challenge:
Implementing new systems can be expensive and disruptive, and may not be worth the hassle for your tax team, especially if it takes a long time to figure out.
Solution:
The Avalara interface is user-centric and intuitive. Your tax team can easily:
- See exactly what your tax responsibilities are
- Generate reports
- Look up tax rate details
- Create tax rules
- So much more
Challenge:
No business wants to be in the news for a security breach. While offloading tax compliance tasks sounds great, creating another vector for data sounds risky.
Solution:
Our 24/7 security operations center is dedicated to protecting your data and reducing risk with:
- Dedicated security programs
- Application security
- IT security
- Security Incident Response Team (SIRT)
- Security risk and compliance
- Red team
- Cloud security
- External penetration
- SSAE 18 SOC I Type II
Reduce the time and cost associated with managing tax compliance, from registration to calculating taxes across borders, filing VAT/GST returns to license and certificate management across the full life cycle. Avalara connects all pieces of the global tax puzzle through unified, cloud-first modular solutions and managed services that leverage tax experts to help you scale.
Use Avalara to:
Enable customers to submit exemption certificates online, at the point of sale
Manage and retrieve a digital database of tax documents, business licenses, and certificates
Reduce human errors and outdated rates associated with monthly rate table uploads
Keep up with tens of thousands rate and taxability updates in the U.S. and Canada each year and apply tax as appropriate
Provide rationale for tax rate decisions more quickly and easily during audits
Offer a self-service portal for auditors to pull the information they need
Handle growing tax burdens, e-invoicing mandates, and staff hours spent managing business license and certificates, VAT compliance reporting, and tariff code classifications with Avalara’s modular solutions.
Use Avalara to:
Register in jurisdictions across the United States and around the world
Accommodate remote employees and departments via cloud-based services
Keep team members focused on the tasks best suited to their roles and skills
Assess current tax liabilities and blind spots
Charge tax at the point of sale
Simplify audit reporting
Handle use tax calculation and assessment
Collect and manage exemption certificates
Avalara’s unique cloud architecture and prebuilt certified integrations provide rapid ROI and flexibility without the time and expense of lengthy implementations, ongoing maintenance, and mandatory upgrades.
Use Avalara to:
Provide tax rates quickly, even during peak sales periods
Help ensure business continuity during lockdowns and emergencies
Aggregate information across business systems without requiring expensive, dedicated hardware
Reduce development cycles and implementation timelines
Avalara has over 1,200 signed partner integrations including:
End-to-end global compliance
Find out where you have potential obligations to file and remit sales tax in all U.S. states.
Make confident, informed tax decisions with subscription access to Avalara’s extensive libraries of tax content and research.
Learn about Avalara Tax Research services
Assign country-specific tariff codes when selling your products internationally.
Learn about Managed Tariff Code Classification
Determine your license requirements, with the option to apply for them on your own or have Avalara apply for you. Then manage your business license portfolio from a single, easy-to-use application.
Learn about business licenses
Verify compliance with EU regulations through online VAT number checking to help your business confirm you’re properly set up in any country. If needed, Avalara can also provide fiscal representation to help keep operations across borders running smoothly.
Learn about international tax solutions
Track your tax obligations, apply updated tax rates, and consolidate tax information across your business, from our cloud or yours. Avalara also offers determination for specialty taxes, including communications tax, lodging tax, beverage alcohol tax, excise tax, and cross-border taxes.
Automatically omit tax from exempt sales and efficiently manage exemption documentation from the cloud.
Our document management products cover sales and use tax, excise tax, and vendor federal tax forms for FATCA compliance and audit protection.
They’re designed to integrate with the Avalara suite of products, but are also available as a stand-alone purchase for use with other indirect tax management solutions.
Learn about document management
Offload the returns and reporting process, from preparation and filing to remittance. Easily manage notice resolution, VAT reporting, track various filing calendars, handle requirements for each state and jurisdiction, and outsource the payment process.
Our suite of returns products covers sales and use tax, excise tax, communications tax, and more.
Learn about returns filing
Join the more than 30,000 customers who trust Avalara to handle tax compliance
Avalara Accuracy Guarantee
Trust your tax compliance to Avalara. If we get something wrong, our Accuracy Guarantee means we’ll help make it right.
Accuracy Guarantee is subject to terms and conditions.
