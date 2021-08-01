INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS

Move goods across borders with improved classification

Reduce risk and streamline operations with an automated cross-border solution.

Avalara can help you grow your business

Save time and money

Avalara automates a lot of the tedious, high-stakes tasks associated with cross-border compliance.

Get global support

Avalara has Harmonized System (HS) code support for over 180 countries around the world.

Ship with confidence

Our experts update data based on treaties, tax policies, product bans, and more.

Improve customer experience

Simplify logistics for your clients by handling services on their behalf, at scale.

The benefits of our supply chain and logistics solution

Use AI to assess and assign tariff codes for a variety of products, automatically

Provide more accurate and up-to-date HS and Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) code details for countries around the world

Record classification rationale citing HS section and chapter notes

Adapt to growing and changing product catalogs without adding head count

Mitigate under- or overcharging duties due to incorrect classification inputs

Choose the tariff code classification right for your business

Comply with government restrictions when selling goods across borders

Understand both hard and soft restrictions prior to shipping products

Avoid surprise fees for clearing complex products, securing licenses, or reversing shipping charges for uncleared goods

Reduce the risk of requiring customers to pay for storing or dumping charges

Scale quickly and increase productivity with expert brokerage assistance from EU and North America customs agencies

Gain expertise across multiple commodities including regulated goods

Increase profit margins by lowering the cost per transaction

Improve response times with entry monitoring

Support customs audits with more accurate HS classifications

Avalara now powers cross-border compliance for Shopify Markets and eBay International Shipping. Explore these and 1,200+ signed partner integrations.

Connect with Avalara

Learn how Avalara improves compliance accuracy and reduces risk for supply chain and logistics companies.

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat

