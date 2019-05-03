Automate and simplify complex compliance interactions
Bridge the gap between your business and regulatory authorities with the Avalara Compliance Cloud.
Video: Find out how Avalara is built to help you automate tax compliance.
The Avalara Compliance Cloud
A complete, cloud-native solution for all things tax compliance
Power your compliance through an advanced platform with artificial intelligence and machine learning
Access the tax content, rates, and rules you need to maintain compliance and reduce audit risk
Solve every step of the compliance process with a unique suite of products built for your needs
Calculate tax for a wide range of industries and regions around the world
Explore the products that comprise the Avalara Compliance Cloud
Calculations
Get sales and use tax calculations based on the latest rules and rates in our system delivered to your shopping cart or invoicing applications in real time.
Our suite of calculation products covers sales tax, consumer use tax, excise tax, and communications tax.
- Automatically apply tax rates for everything you sell
- Keep up with rate changes for every location
- Track your tax obligations (nexus) for every state and jurisdiction
- Consolidate reports on sales tax liabilities and exemptions
Returns & Reporting
Automate the returns process, from preparation and filing to remittance. Easily track various filing calendars, manage requirements for each state and jurisdiction, and offload the payment process.
Our suite of returns products covers sales and use tax, excise tax, and communications tax.
- Access a single dashboard that’s easy to use
- Allow Avalara to file on your behalf
- Easily connect to popular ecommerce systems, ERPs, and other business applications
Business Licenses and Registration
Get tailored solutions designed to satisfy your business license and registration requirements.
- Simplify the process of registering your business for sales tax across the U.S.
- Determine your license requirements, with options to apply for them on your own or have Avalara apply for you
- Manage your business license portfolio from a single, easy-to-use application — or offload licensing altogether
Compliance Documents
Automatically omit tax from exempt sales and efficiently manage exemption documentation from the cloud.
Our suite of document management products covers sales and use tax, excise tax, and vendor federal tax forms for FATCA compliance and audit protection.
- Collect, store, and manage certifications through a single dashboard
- Automatically apply tax exemptions at checkout — in store, online, and in the field
- Stay ahead of certificate expiration dates with automatic renewal requests
Content, Data, and Insights
Confidently make decisions about your tax compliance strategy with more accurate content and business insights.
- Assess nexus thresholds for potential sales tax obligations based on your business activity
- Research indirect tax laws and taxability determinations quickly and easily
- Classify items with appropriate tax categories and tariff codes efficiently
- Generate sales tax content specific to your systems, including point-of-sale (POS) system
Integrations
With 1,200+ signed partner integrations, Avalara plugs into many of the business systems and solutions you already use — from popular ERPs, ecommerce systems, accounting systems, and other business applications.
IRS compliance made easy and cost-effective
Avalara 1099 & W-9 lets you generate and e-file IRS Forms 1099, W-9, 1095, W-2, and more. Designed for businesses as well as tax professionals.