INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: DIRECT SALES

Sales tax compliance solutions for direct selling companies

Sales tax obligations are notoriously complicated for direct sellers. Let Avalara help you automate compliance so you can focus on revenue-generating activities.

Let’s talk
Woman Purchasing a Bottle of Wine

Avalara helps direct selling and multi-level marketing companies solve compliance challenges.

Challenge:
Knowing where you have tax obligations (also called nexus) is crucial to being tax compliant.

Direct sales companies create nexus wherever their independent sales representatives do business. In some cases, nexus can be established even if they haven’t made a sale.

Solution:
Avalara helps you manage each step of compliance from registration to remittance. Direct sellers, in particular, can qualify for the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, and let states offset the costs of using Avalara.

With the SST program, not only does it reduce cost, it increases your audit support.

Challenge:
Whether you’re starting as a not-for-resale (NFR) vendor or going for a full market launch, expanding product lines or territories often means additional tax complications and an increased risk of noncompliance.

Solution:
We can help you classify your product lines, determine international taxes and tariffs, and maintain compliance in markets around the world.

With regularly updated tax content for over 190 countries, Avalara helps to automate calculation and manage returns so your team can focus on more strategic tasks.

Challenge:
Charging the wrong rates can cause customer frustration or negative press, harming your brand and affecting sales.

Direct sellers are already under a high level of scrutiny from government agencies. You need to be prepared, not just with what was charged, but why.

Solution:
Automating tax calculation helps you apply the proper tax on both domestic and international sales, regardless of sales channel.

With Avalara content research and data management tools you’ll have the insights to ensure the trust of your customers.

Challenge:
Different states can classify the same product under entirely different categories, and the taxability rates and rules can change at any time.

Researching and updating rates across systems is a daunting task for any business, and mistakes can have severe consequences.

Solution:
Avalara provides an automated compliance solution with regularly updated rates and rules from multiple jurisdictions.

Avalara consolidates data for sales tax compliance across locations, sales channels, and departments, making audits and returns filing simpler and more reliable.

Our direct sales solution is with you every step of the way

Step 1

Connect your business ecosystem

Manage transaction data from one place. Connect to the systems and platforms you have now, as well as the ones you need as your business grows. Avalara has a robust API and over 1,000 signed partner integrations, including:

  • MLM back-office and commission engines
  • Ecommerce platforms
  • Order management systems (OMS)
  • Shopping carts
  • Customer relationship management (CRM)
  • Accounting software
  • and more

Step 2

Automate day-to-day compliance

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Calculate rates based on product taxability rules and exemptions through cloud automation and content delivery for offline use

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Apply complex rate changes across states and jurisdictions, including tax holidays

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Monitor sales and get alerts when you need to register and start collecting tax in new states

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Assign HS codes and calculate customs duty and import taxes (VAT/GST)

Step 3

Offload the burden of returns preparation and filing

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Extract sales data from multiple sales channels to generate reports and prepare sales tax returns

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Compile transaction data across systems and channels for a complete picture of your tax liability

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Create signature-ready returns and outsource filing according to individual jurisdiction deadlines

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Let Avalara handle tax notices on your behalf — all you do is upload them

Avalara Returns Automation Illustration.

Step 4

Access documents, anytime, anywhere

Cloud-based technology means there’s no hardware investment, maintenance, or upgrades for IT to worry about. Whether employees are in the office or working remotely, they have anytime access to tax documents and can:

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Produce detailed sales tax reports for all channels

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Determine nexus obligations

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Quickly pull documents and reports for auditors

It’s official:
Avalara is a Leader in tax automation software

IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Business

If you’re considering tax automation, check out the independent IDC MarketScape evaluation.

Get an excerpt from the report

Sales tax compliance for direct selling businesses

Sales tax

Get sales tax calculations based on the latest rules and rates in our system delivered to a shopping cart or invoicing application in real time.
Use tax

Manage use tax through automation, for more efficiency than maintaining complicated spreadsheets or creating expensive custom solutions.
Returns

Offload much of the returns process, from preparation and filing to remittance. Track various filing calendars and manage requirements for each jurisdiction.
Documents

Automatically verify new sellers’ government ID at the time of enrollment and efficiently manage exemption documentation.

Content, Data, and Insights

Access essential tax research tools and content subscriptions to help you quickly and clearly get tax right.

Avalara works with what you already use

Prebuilt connectors and a robust API help you integrate with your existing business applications.

See integrations
  3. Pause
Previous Next
  4. Pause
ByDesign Technologies

ByDesign Technologies

Directscale

Directscale

Exigo

Exigo

IDSTC

IDSTC

InfoTrax

InfoTrax

Naxum

Naxum

S4DS

S4DS

Paragon

Paragon

Trinity

Trinity

SAP

SAP

Thatcher

Thatcher

Xennsoft

Xennsoft

Xirect

Xirect

Salesforce

Salesforce

Magento

Magento

Shopify

Shopify

OracleNetSuite

OracleNetSuite

Quickbooks

Quickbooks

Previous Next

Don’t see your technology listed? Or are you a technology provider specializing in direct selling?

Fill out the form to connect with us.

You'll have the option of starting a call now or scheduling one for a time that works best for you.

What our partners say

  3. Pause

“We appreciate it when our clients partner with Avalara because our experience has shown it to be more reliable and accurate than other common sales tax solutions. With so many moving parts to a direct sales business, it’s nice to have something we don’t have to think about.”

Dan Weston, President
InfoTrax Systems

“Avalara is a partner that we can count on to deliver great service to our clients. The Avalara system is reliable and our integrations with them consistently perform at a high level. We enjoy working with them at all levels of our organization.”

Rodger Smith, Founder and CEO
DirectScale

“Avalara is hands down the best tax compliance solution provider in the industry — 100% relationship focused ... Avalara is not only used by our clients in the U.S. but worldwide as well.”

—Robert Proctor, President and CEO
MultiSoft

“Avalara provides the consistent expertise that we value for our customers and that they demand in the direct selling space. Their attention to detail and their ability to apply the right technologies to the right customer is amazing!”

—Jerry Reynolds, President
Trinity Software

Previous Next

What our partners say

  5. Pause

“We appreciate it when our clients partner with Avalara because our experience has shown it to be more reliable and accurate than other common sales tax solutions. With so many moving parts to a direct sales business, it’s nice to have something we don’t have to think about.”

Dan Weston, President
InfoTrax Systems

"Avalara is a partner that we can count on to deliver great service to our clients. The Avalara system is reliable and our integrations with them consistently perform at a high level. We enjoy working with them at all levels of our organization.”

Rodger Smith, Founder and CEO
DirectScale

“Avalara is hands down the best tax compliance solution provider in the industry — 100% relationship focused ... Avalara is not only used by our clients in the U.S. but worldwide as well.”

—Robert Proctor, President and CEO
MultiSoft

“Avalara provides the consistent expertise that we value for our customers and that they demand in the direct selling space. Their attention to detail and their ability to apply the right technologies to the right customer is amazing!”

—Jerry Reynolds, President
Trinity Software

Previous Next

Trusted by

Avalara and direct sales company expertise

Avalara and direct sales company expertise

Longtime contributors to events and content for industry’s leading associations

  • Direct Selling Association (since 2006)
  • Direct Selling Association of Canada (since 2014)

Dedicated resources to understand and lead Avalara’s people, product, and processes to best cater to direct sellers worldwide

  • Brian Brown, Senior Strategic Partnership Manager
  • Lynda Gerbe, Director Sales
  • Jon Whitenight, Senior Sales Executive

Resources

Webinars, guides, reports, and more, geared toward your needs and challenges
  4. Pause
Blog
Top 3 sales tax issues for multilevel marketers
Video
Is Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) right for your business?
Blog
The not-so-direct rules around sales tax for direct sellers
Webinar
How direct sellers can get FREE tax services in 24 states
Blog
An Important Scrap of Information for Direct Sales Independent Consultants
Webinar
Top challenges for direct sellers in a COVID-19 world
Resource page
Streamlined Sales Tax (SST)
Previous Next

Resources

Webinars, guides, reports, and more, geared toward your needs and challenges
Blog
Top 3 sales tax issues for direct selling companies
Video
Is Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) right for your business?
Blog
The not-so-direct rules around sales tax for direct sellers
Webinar
How direct sellers can get FREE tax services in 24 states
Blog
An Important Scrap of Information for Direct Sales Independent Consultants
Webinar
Top challenges for direct sellers in a COVID-19 world
Resource page
Streamlined Sales Tax (SST)

Direct selling sales tax solutions in your corner

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

Direct selling sales tax solutions in your corner

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat