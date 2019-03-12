

Businesses with nexus in Hawaii are required to register with the Hawaii Department of Taxation and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax.



Instead of sales tax, Hawaii imposes on individuals and businesses a general excise tax (GET) on the gross receipts or gross income derived from their business activities in the state.



Generally, a business has nexus in Hawaii when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.