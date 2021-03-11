When: On-demand
Duration: 45 minutes
Cost: Nothing
Not paying communications taxes? Why you might be liable.
Not paying communications taxes? Why you might be liable.
Communications taxes can be complicated. In an industry that keeps evolving, tax laws are constantly changing to keep up. Now everything from SaaS platforms to streaming services are subject to communications taxes.
Join this webinar to learn who is affected, how communications taxes work, and how Avalara can help.
You’ll learn:
- Which industries might be subject to communications taxes such as, VoIP & UCaaS, Wireline & Wireless, Managed Services Providers, Hosting, Connectivity & Cloud, Collaboration, Streaming, IoT, and SaaS
- What are the different types of communications taxes?
- What risks are involved?
Questions? Please contact Kaitlin at customerevents@avalara.com.