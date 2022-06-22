WEBINAR
Renew your beverage alcohol licenses for the new year
Thursday, September 28, 2023
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including Q&A
It’s time to renew your beverage alcohol licenses
As summer is coming to an end and fall is quickly approaching, now is a great time to start thinking about your company’s regulatory licensing renewals. Getting ahead of these renewals will put you on the right path to compliance and help you better prepare for the end of the year.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss:
- What steps to take to get federal licenses for beverage alcohol businesses
- Which important dates to be aware of to obtain licensing
- How to keep licensing permits current
Bring your questions for the Q&A session. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
