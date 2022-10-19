Avalara Named to JMP Securities “Hot 100” List of Best Privately Held Software Companies

More national recognition for leader in cloud-based sales tax and compliance services

Bainbridge Island, WA – June 4, 2013 – Avalara (www.avalara.com), the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, has been named to the JMP Securities “Hot 100: Best Privately Held Software Companies for 2013.” The list is chosen yearly based on multiple criteria including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customers, and market potential.

Avalara became the leader in its field by spearheading the automation effort for financial, ecommerce, point of sale, and mobility applications; the service seamlessly integrates into an extensive range of business and accounting software programs spanning all computer operating systems, working invisibly to instantly deliver highly accurate tax decisions and compliance details.

“We’ve always believed the day was coming when all businesses would automate their indirect taxes, and we’ve built our company accordingly,” said Scott MacFarlane, founder and CEO of Avalara. “In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased JMP joins the marketplace in recognizing the value and market potential of our SaaS solutions, and we’re proud to be included in their elite listing.”

The JMP “Hot 100” listing complements an impressive collection of honors and awards for Avalara, including Red Herring’s recently bestowed 2013 Top 100 North America Award, a distinction given only to the world’s most promising private ventures.

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports more than 85 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves tens of thousands of registered users globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. The company employs more than 400 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Raleigh, NC; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.

