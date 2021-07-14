Maryland expands economic nexus, requires marketplaces to collect tax for sellers

Maryland has required out-of-state sellers to collect and remit Maryland sales and use tax since October 1, 2018. Starting October 1, 2019, a new law broadens the remote seller collection obligation to tobacco taxes and requires marketplace facilitators to collect and remit tax on behalf of their sellers.

States won the right to require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax on June 21, 2018, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled a physical presence in a state isn’t the sole requisite for sales tax collection. Since then, more than 40 states have adopted sales tax economic nexus, which bases a sales/use tax collection obligation solely on a remote seller’s economic activity in a state (e.g., $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions).

Though centered on sales tax, the Supreme Court ruling was broad: All it did was determine that “physical presence is not necessary to create a substantial nexus.” Thus, states are likely to apply it broadly.

Washington already uses economic nexus to impose a business and occupation (B&O) tax obligation on remote sellers, and the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has said it will enforce economic nexus for franchise tax in the Lone Star State. Now Maryland will require out-of-state sellers with economic nexus in the state to pay the tobacco tax on pipe tobacco and certain premium cigars.

House Bill 1301 establishes a tobacco tax collection obligation on out-of-state sellers that sell, hold for sale, ship, or deliver premium cigars or pipe tobacco to consumers in the state if in the current or previous calendar year, they:

Have more than $100,000 in gross revenue from the sale of premium cigars or pipe tobacco in Maryland; or

Made at least 200 separate transactions of premium cigars or pipe tobacco into the state

Remote sellers of these products are required to pay the tobacco tax on pipe tobacco or premium cigars on which the tobacco tax hasn’t been paid.

In addition to expanding economic nexus to tobacco taxes as of October 1, 2019, Maryland is imposing a tax collection obligation on marketplace facilitators.