Rapid rise of online sales could trigger new sales tax collection requirements for sellers

Ecommerce sales in the United States increased by more than 37% year over year during the third quarter of 2020, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That means nearly $1 out of every $5 spent between July 1 and September 30 was spent online. The fourth quarter could see even more impressive gains, given the holidays and the fact that Amazon moved its 2020 Prime Day sales event from July to October this year. Furthermore, winter has brought a resurgence of coronavirus infections, and with it a new round of restrictions on in-person shopping. Retail stores in California and Washington must limit capacity to 25%, and several other states are capping capacity at 50%. This as we move into the busiest shopping period of the year. Thus, though many consumers will undoubtedly shop in person when and where they can in the coming weeks, more shoppers than usual are likely to spend more online.

Black Friday mission creep

Black Friday has been experiencing mission creep for years. First it was Friday. Then stores started offering deals Thursday night and even Thanksgiving Day. Then the sales bled into the weekend and Cyber Monday was born. Now, what was once primarily an in-store event has “transitioned more into a digital affair,” according to GlobalData Retail analysis. CNN notes that “This year, the Black Friday deals that are usually reserved for in-store shopping will appear online during the month.” Indeed, Walmart started offering deals online November 4 and plans to release new deals online the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. At Target, “It’s Black Friday all month with new deals each week.” Amazon’s Black Friday sales start today, November 20.

Monitoring online sales in all states is essential