Sales tax holidays prepare retailers for year-end holidays

It’s summertime, and the sales taxin’ is anything but easy. Tax rates are jumping around — thanks to tax holidays in many states — and complexity is high.

These hot days of summer are also the time for retailers to begin planning their year-end holiday sales, which — given supply chain challenges and new methods of shopping and shipping — are even more difficult now.

Two factors have prompted many states to enact new or expanded sales tax holidays this year:

Many states are running budget surpluses, after stronger-than-expected economic recoveries from the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 and 2021. Voters are dealing with inflation — and record high gasoline prices.

As a result, many governors and legislators have opted to take the politically popular option of added or expanded sales tax holidays, particularly surrounding fuel taxes.

Many of these tax holidays took effect earlier this month, and more will occur in coming weeks as parents start their back-to-school shopping.

Sales tax holidays are popular with shoppers because most people want to feel like they’re saving money. Politicians like them, too, because it’s an easy way to show voters that they’ve done something to reduce their tax burden.

But as a policy question, there’s less support. Many economists argue that sales tax holidays don’t stimulate new economic activity, they just change the timing of it. Families are going to buy new clothing for their children anyway; in states with tax holidays, they will just wait to make the purchase until they can do so tax-free.

For retailers, it’s a mixed bag: While the opportunity to save money on big ticket items like appliances may (or may not) bring extra shoppers into the store or onto the website, retailers have to balance that against staffing increases, inventory management, and sales tax complexity.

For example, some states only suspend collection of the statewide sales tax, but local taxes can still apply. Some states include things like backpacks in their back-to-school tax holidays, but keep taxes on things like messenger bags. A couple states have overlapping tax holidays, or have set rules that exempt only a portion of the purchase price.

All this adds to the burden of figuring out what to report and how much tax to collect and remit, especially for merchants that haven’t automated their tax compliance processes and are trying to work it out with spreadsheets.