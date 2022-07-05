Holiday readiness guide

Consumers want to shop in person. Black Friday foot traffic was 47.5% higher in 2021 than 2020, but remained 28.3% below 2019 levels. However, an NRF survey found that 46% of consumers started their holiday shopping earlier than they typically do. Data from Placer.ai shows that many stores saw foot traffic levels above 2019 earlier in the fall, a trend both Placer.ai and Goldberg attribute to retailers’ ability to shape consumer behavior. Shoppers may also have realized they had little choice due to limited inventory, CNN reported.

Predictions for brick-and-mortar sales in 2022 vary. According to Deloitte, approximately 74% of consumers feel safe going to the store as of April 2022. Placer.ai said Black Friday sales at brick-and-mortar stores should surpass 2021 levels, but are unlikely to reach those seen in 2019. However, Goldberg pointed out that there’s been pent-up demand to shop in stores and said that assuming the pandemic situation improves, retailers will likely see greater foot traffic during this year’s overall holiday season than they did in 2019. A forecast from eMarketer suggests a slight uptick in brick-and-mortar sales over 2021.

Increasingly, stores are serving as more than just a place to shop. Shoppers continue to appreciate flexible shopping options like buy online, pickup in store and curbside pickup. The pandemic saw omnichannel retailers using stores as fulfillment centers, a trend that seems likely to continue as they explore creative strategies to meet increased demand. Target fulfills 96% of its ecommerce orders by shipping products from its stores.

