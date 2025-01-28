Get started
Webinar

Avalara Tax Changes 2025: Global tax updates and reforms

DATE
26 March 2025

TIME
3:00 p.m. GMT/4:00 p.m. CET

DURATION
60 minutes

Navigate digital tax compliance and evolving tax regulations

 

Tax regulations are becoming increasingly complex as governments worldwide introduce new compliance requirements, tax reporting rules, and e-invoicing mandates to keep pace with digital transformation. Businesses must adapt quickly to stay compliant and optimise operations.

 

Avalara insights break down key global tax reforms, providing businesses with the knowledge they need to navigate these changes with confidence. 

 

Join this webinar to explore:

 

  • Global e-invoicing mandates and their impact on businesses

  • ViDA reforms transforming VAT compliance for digital transactions

  • Updates on Single VAT Registration, One-Stop Shop (OSS), and Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS)

     

Register now to stay ahead of evolving tax regulations.

About the speakers

Henry Dearlove 
Senior Solutions Consultant — VAT, Avalara

Henry is a tax technology expert helping businesses optimise tax processes with innovative solutions. Previously, he spent six years at PwC specialising in indirect tax technology, e-invoicing, and automation.

Daniel Robles
Senior Solutions Consultant — E-Invoicing, Avalara

Daniel has 15 years of experience in tax technology. He has spent the last five years focusing on e-invoicing and VAT returns for SaaS businesses across Latin America and EMEA.

