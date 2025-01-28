Get started
Get started
Events

Events

WEBINAR

5 common e-invoicing mistakes companies keep makin

Don’t let these errors derail your e-invoicing strategy

E-invoicing mandates are increasing — but so are mistakes. Learn how to avoid common compliance pitfalls and stay ahead of evolving regulations.

Discover what trips up even the most prepared teams

 

You’ll learn:

 

  • Why invoice formatting isn’t just a technicality — it’s a compliance risk
  • How e-invoicing mandates differ (and what that means for your workflows)
  • Why integration with SAP, Workday, or Oracle isn’t always enough
  • The hidden cost of manual corrections and workarounds
  • What local rules you might be overlooking in global rollouts
  • How to build an internal case that avoids costly implementation gaps
  • Key questions to ask vendors before making a recommendation

 

Watch on demand

About the speaker

Sandra Bakuni
Senior E-Invoicing Executive, Avalara

With over a decade of experience in e-invoicing and tax compliance, Sandra helps businesses navigate complex regulatory requirements and identify the right digital solutions to meet their needs.

Watch now

Join Avalara’s community of more than 43,000 customers across 75+ countries
Zillow Pinterest Thule Converse Roku partner logos

Welcome to Avalara! Can I help you find something?

1