Cut the e-invoicing confusion

Update on Germany, Belgium, France, and Poland

E-invoicing mandates are expanding rapidly

 

Businesses must prepare for mandatory e-invoicing and digital reporting based on country-specific regulations. Watch the webinar to learn:

 

  • How Germany is approaching e-invoicing
  • When France’s e-invoicing will go live
  • What’s happening with Belgium and Peppol
  • When Poland is coming online

 

Replace e-invoicing confusion with clarity and move forward with confidence 

About the speakers

Alex Baulf
VP, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara 

Alex leads on e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and the board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the U.S.

Kamila Ferhat
Principal Product Manager, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara

Kamila is a seasoned tax specialist with 13+ years of experience in electronic invoicing and e-reporting. She works closely with electronic invoicing publishers and service providers to build solutions that answer client and partner needs.

