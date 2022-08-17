How to break into new markets
One in every five purchases will be made online by 2023, as the global ecommerce market reaches $6.17 trillion. Ecommerce is booming and retailers are identifying opportunities to supercharge their growth by selling internationally.
This practice, however, comes with its own set of challenges and can add additional levels of complexity. However, if they can overcome these challenges, ecommerce sellers have the potential to win and find success in new markets.
In this on-demand webinar led by Senior Director Sacha Wilson, learn from our cross-border e-commerce experts on winning strategies for breaking into new markets.
You will find out:
- The importance of keeping cross-border trade switched on
- How to avoid common mistakes when selling internationally
- New tax obligations resulting from increased ecommerce sales
About the speakers
Sacha Wilson
Senior Director of Sales, Avalara
Sacha Wilson is Senior Director of Sales and founding member of Avalara's EMEA business, helping companies automate cross-border tax compliance. Prior to joining Avalara in 2014, he spent more than 20 years in e-commerce sales and management at blue-chips such as Amazon, Arcelor-Mittal, British Aerospace and several dotcom start-ups. Over 11 years at Amazon he led various teams involved in growing Amazon’s EU Marketplace as well as launching Fulfilment by Amazon, Amazon Payments and Product Ads. He brings a depth in understanding of ecommerce and the tax issues facing businesses involved in cross-border trade.
Andy Mulcahy
EMEA Sales Manager
Andy has worked at the heart of the online retail industry since 2010 – researching and producing reports on trends and developments affecting the sector. During that time, Andy has developed strong knowledge in multiple areas of online retail, with particular expertise in Black Friday. Andy is also a frequent conference speaker and media commentator.
Tom Dixon
Ecommerce Specialist, Department of International Trade
Tom is an Ecommerce Specialist within the Digital Exporting programme at DIT, developing the UK Government's digital export strategy, delivering support to UK companies, and advancing ecommerce as a mechanism to the grow the British economy. He helps large B2C brands and high-potential, fast-growing companies cultivate opportunities and achieve export success. He manages DITs strategic partnerships with global marketplaces. Tom has held various ecommerce focused roles for the last 10 years working with start-ups, SMEs and large international brands. Tom has a passion for ecommerce technology and has a strong background in growing brands digitally.