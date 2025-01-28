Get started
Profitable pathways: Selling overseas without sacrificing margins

DATE
8 October 2025

TIME
2:00 p.m. AEST/9:30 a.m. IST

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

Unify warehouse and compliance strategies for better margins

Exporting to the U.S. offers growth, but fragmented systems create hidden costs. Learn how Avalara and Warenous help optimise both physical and compliance operations — reducing delays, improving margin predictability, and boosting customer experience.

Improve U.S. export margins across your supply chain

 

Discover how warehouse and compliance operations work better together

 

Learn how to:

 

  • Uncover hidden costs in inventory, fulfilment, and reverse logistics
  • Automate HS codes, duties, and tariffs for smooth border clearance
  • Improve warehouse workflows to reduce errors and delays
  • Prevent tax compliance errors that increase landed costs
  • Deliver better customer experiences with predictable delivery and costs

 

Warenous and Avalara combine physical and financial control to maximise profitability on every export.

About the speakers

Andrew Carroll
Founder and Director, Warenous

Andrew has over 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and supply chain in both Australia and the U.K. He specialises in supply chain optimisation — particularly matching businesses with reliable 3PLs both domestically and internationally, as well as helping warehouse owners optimise their own operations.

Vincenzo Castronovo
Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara

An accountant by trade, Vincenzo has extensive experience in international indirect taxes. He joined Avalara in the EMEA market, helping businesses of all sizes and industries navigate the complexity of tax requirements when trading cross border and streamlining tax compliance processes. Now based in Melbourne, Vincenzo brings a consultative approach to allow APAC businesses to save time and resources, retain margins, and provide a better customer experience.

Jinjin Wang
Head of Partnerships, WorldFirst

Jinjin is a partnerships and business development leader with 8+ years’ experience driving growth across cross-border ecommerce, marketplace ecosystem development, and GTM strategy execution in both China and Australia. She joined WorldFirst one year ago with the aim to help SMBs reduce costs and improve efficiency through strategic partnerships.

