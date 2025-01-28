Unify warehouse and compliance strategies for better margins
8 October 2025
2:00 p.m. AEST/9:30 a.m. IST
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Exporting to the U.S. offers growth, but fragmented systems create hidden costs. Learn how Avalara and Warenous help optimise both physical and compliance operations — reducing delays, improving margin predictability, and boosting customer experience.
Improve U.S. export margins across your supply chain
Discover how warehouse and compliance operations work better together
Learn how to:
Warenous and Avalara combine physical and financial control to maximise profitability on every export.
Andrew Carroll
Founder and Director, Warenous
Andrew has over 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and supply chain in both Australia and the U.K. He specialises in supply chain optimisation — particularly matching businesses with reliable 3PLs both domestically and internationally, as well as helping warehouse owners optimise their own operations.
Vincenzo Castronovo
Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara
An accountant by trade, Vincenzo has extensive experience in international indirect taxes. He joined Avalara in the EMEA market, helping businesses of all sizes and industries navigate the complexity of tax requirements when trading cross border and streamlining tax compliance processes. Now based in Melbourne, Vincenzo brings a consultative approach to allow APAC businesses to save time and resources, retain margins, and provide a better customer experience.
Jinjin Wang
Head of Partnerships, WorldFirst
Jinjin is a partnerships and business development leader with 8+ years’ experience driving growth across cross-border ecommerce, marketplace ecosystem development, and GTM strategy execution in both China and Australia. She joined WorldFirst one year ago with the aim to help SMBs reduce costs and improve efficiency through strategic partnerships.