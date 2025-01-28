Vincenzo Castronovo

Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara

An accountant by trade, Vincenzo has extensive experience in international indirect taxes. He joined Avalara in the EMEA market, helping businesses of all sizes and industries navigate the complexity of tax requirements when trading cross border and streamlining tax compliance processes. Now based in Melbourne, Vincenzo brings a consultative approach to allow APAC businesses to save time and resources, retain margins, and provide a better customer experience.