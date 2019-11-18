Company overview

Customer

CivilGEO Industry

Construction Tax type

Sales and use Integrations

QuickBooks

Founded in 2010, CivilGEO develops advanced engineering and environmental modeling software for civil engineers worldwide. Engineering consultants, public utilities, government agencies, and educational institutions rely on CivilGEO software to automate their engineering workflow and double their productivity.

Tax challenges

CivilGEO relied on its accounting firm, RSM, to manage sales tax in its home state of Wisconsin. As CivilGEO’s growth began to accelerate in recent years, economic nexus thresholds in other states became a concern. “We had already crossed the threshold in a couple of states,” says Chris Maeder, the company’s engineering director, “so I reached out to RSM and asked, ‘When do we need to start worrying about sales tax in other states?’ And they said, ‘Well, you should start worrying about it right away.’”

Why Avalara?