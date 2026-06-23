As Delta Defense outgrew its homegrown system, the company explored options for scalable technologies. Initially, it tried building a custom solution, but it failed to deliver. “We spent a year working with another company, but the project collapsed,” says Jon. This misstep led the company to explore established software solutions, eventually landing on Avalara for sales tax compliance and Zuora for subscription management and billing.
The integration between Zuora and Avalara proved transformative. Together, the systems created efficiencies that neither could achieve alone. “Zuora’s data sync with Avalara was key,” Jon adds. “It ensured seamless tax calculations and reporting as we scaled, helping eliminate bottlenecks and manual errors.”
Alongside Salesforce and NetSuite, Zuora and Avalara formed the backbone of the Delta Defense operational infrastructure. Jon notes, “We’ve grown from 50,000 to 850,000 members without the system collapsing.” The tools also support the growing business-to-business segment, such as group memberships for organizations like church security teams. “Avalara’s ability to handle exemptions and high transaction volumes has been a game-changer,” says Tim.
The Delta Defense philosophy is clear: focus on core strengths and rely on trusted partners for specialized needs. “If you can buy it, buy it,” Jon emphasizes. “We look for companies like Avalara and Zuora that do one thing really well and keep getting better. That lets us focus on what makes us unique.”