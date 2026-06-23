Delta Defense experienced rapid growth that has been both a triumph and a challenge. In 2013, the company had 20 staffers and fewer than 50,000 members. Today it has a subscriber base of 850,000. Such rapid expansion tested the company’s infrastructure. “We were using a homegrown system,” Jon admits. “It was collapsing in on itself. Back then, managing 50,000 memberships was already a stretch.”

As the company grew, it also expanded from selling magazine subscriptions to comprehensive memberships including insurance and digital content, which made its sales tax compliance process increasingly risky. “If you said we were compliant, that would be a stretch,” confides Tim, who arrived in 2019 and received an early wake-up call. “A month into the job, I was hit with a sales tax audit from Texas. We had to comb through records from the pre-Avalara era, and the system was a nightmare,” he recalls. Fortunately, Avalara had been implemented in 2013, and provided reliable reports that helped resolve the audit efficiently.

The complexity of Delta Defense’s product — a mix of non-taxable membership services, taxable print magazines, and variably taxed digital content — only compounded the challenge. “We couldn’t build a staff to track whether digital content is taxable in every county in Ohio versus cities in California,” Tim explains. “We looked to Avalara’s automation and expertise to make that manageable.”