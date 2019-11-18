GTSE, a U.K.-headquartered company founded in 2014, primarily sells cable ties (also known as zip ties) and tapes as well as other consumable trade supplies — from automotive components to cable management and electrical wiring.

GTSE started out as a domestic business-to-business website and grew quickly. Soon the company saw an opportunity to address the consumer market through Amazon, which enabled its expansion into other EU markets. “Amazon made it very easy for us to get into new territories, especially before Brexit,” says Tom Armenante, the company’s director of ecommerce. “Amazon shipped stock from the U.K. to the EU for us, making it incredibly easy to sell in Europe.”

In 2020, the company used Amazon’s platform to start selling into the U.S. market. “That grew very, very quickly,” says Tom, “so we decided to build our own U.S. website in 2023.” While Amazon provided basic support for tax calculations on U.S. sales, the new website would introduce a level of complexity that would heavily burden GTSE’s internal resources.

“We have always worked to be lean with resources within the business,” Tom says. “We didn’t want to invest in specific internal resources to become experts in all the complexities of the U.S. tax landscape. From the outset, we knew we would need a partner to simplify U.S. sales tax compliance for us. Our key concern was ongoing monitoring of sales tax thresholds and state-specific requirements.”