Hello

As we approach the close of 2021, we want to take a collective breath and reflect on what we’re thankful for this year. Our customers are at the top of this list.

We feel fortunate to work with you and we look forward to continuing our partnership in 2022.

To thank you for being an Avalara customer, we have a gift for you.

May you have a safe, joyous, and successful holiday season. And, a very happy new year!

Claim your Avalara swaG

Choose a gift on us, before they run out. Redeem here

Avalara License Management

Avalara business license software can be used for compliance beyond immediate business license needs with optional add-on modules.

Monitor employee license numbers and renewal dates

Manage and renew service-oriented or vendor contracts

Track vehicle registrations and service records

Keep an eye on and renegotiate property rentals, leases, and sublets

Resolve and pay citations for failed inspections. Learn more

Avalara License Management 

Avalara business license software can be used for compliance beyond immediate business license needs with optional add-on modules.

Monitor employee license numbers and renewal dates

Manage and renew service-oriented or vendor contracts

Track vehicle registrations and service records

Keep an eye on and renegotiate property rentals, leases, and sublets

Resolve and pay citations for failed inspections. Learn more

EVENTS

Virtual event

Avalara Activate: Avalara Tax Changes 2022

Save your seat for the highly anticipated Avalara Tax Changes 2022 report showcasing state-specific changes in the tax compliance landscape.

January 2022

Preregister now

See more Avalara events here

FRESH NEWS

Tax Desk

Kansas clarifies sales tax responsibilities for remote retailers and marketplaces

The Kansas Department of Revenue has issued new guidance clarifying the sales and use tax collection obligations of remote sellers.

Learn more

Close-up of reading glasses held next to tax keys on calculator

Tax Desk

The big-ticket item tax in Phoenix

What’s happening in Arizona in general, and Phoenix in particular, shows that sales tax rate changes can be tricky indeed.

Learn more

For more fresh news, visit our Tax Desk

AVALARA UNIVERSITY

Watch our latest Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Managed Returns training videos and in 10 minutes or less you can learn new tips and tricks.

Avalara AvaTax

Avalara Managed Returns

View all Avalara University courses here