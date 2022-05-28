SEMINAR
Tips on Managing Indirect Tax with Automation
date
Thursday, November 2, 2023
time
3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT
Location
The Kimpton Gray Hotel
122 W. Monroe Street
Chicago, Illinois 60603
Join your peers to network and discuss challenges in indirect tax
Avalara, KPMG, and HMB Legal Counsel will lead a presentation on how you can navigate ever-changing indirect tax requirements and reduce the costs and risks associated with global management of tax compliance and determination.
Earn CPE or CLE credit
Key topics include:
- Sales and use tax changes and trends
- City of Chicago indirect tax update
- Leveraging tax technology
- Keys to successful indirect tax automation
We hope to see you there for the seminar, networking, and more.
About the speakers
Max Anderson
Senior Manager, U.S. Indirect Tax
KPMG
David Hughes
Chair, State and Local Tax Group
HMB Legal Counsel
Tracy McDaniel
Senior Sales Executive, Strategic Accounts
Avalara
