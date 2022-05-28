SEMINAR

Tips on Managing Indirect Tax with Automation

date

Thursday, November 2, 2023

time

3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT

Location

The Kimpton Gray Hotel
122 W. Monroe Street
Chicago, Illinois 60603

Join your peers to network and discuss challenges in indirect tax

Avalara, KPMG, and HMB Legal Counsel will lead a presentation on how you can navigate ever-changing indirect tax requirements and reduce the costs and risks associated with global management of tax compliance and determination.

Earn CPE or CLE credit

Key topics include:

  • Sales and use tax changes and trends
  • City of Chicago indirect tax update
  • Leveraging tax technology
  • Keys to successful indirect tax automation

We hope to see you there for the seminar, networking, and more.

About the speakers

Max Anderson

Senior Manager, U.S. Indirect Tax
KPMG

David Hughes

Chair, State and Local Tax Group
HMB Legal Counsel

Tracy McDaniel

Senior Sales Executive, Strategic Accounts
Avalara

