

Businesses with nexus in Illinois are required to register with the Illinois Department of Revenue and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax. Illinois sales tax is comprised of the Retailers’ Occupation Tax and Service Occupation Tax.



Generally, a business has nexus in Illinois when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.