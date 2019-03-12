Referrals, including online referrals, from in-state entities may also trigger nexus for an out-of-state business.
Illinois enacted a click-through nexus law in 2011 that required ecommerce companies to charge Illinois sales tax if a person in Illinois directly or indirectly refers customers through a link on a website for a consideration or commission, and cumulative gross receipts from all such contracts exceed $10,000 during the preceding four quarterly periods (FY 2011-14). The law was found to discriminate against electronic commerce and was struck down.
Illinois then enacted revised click-through nexus legislation (effective January 1, 2015) that expanded the definition of out-of-state seller to include remote sellers of all sorts: catalog, internet, mail, phone, shopping channels, etc. (35 ILL. COMP. STAT. 105/2; 35 ILL. COMP. STAT. 110/2).
An out-of-state retailer is presumed to have nexus in Illinois if all the following criteria are met:
- The out-of-state retailer has a contract with a person in Illinois.
- Under the contract, the Illinois resident, for a commission or other consideration, directly or indirectly refers potential customers to the retailer by providing a promotional code or other mechanism that allows the retailer to track purchases referred by that person.
- Cumulative gross receipts from sales of tangible personal property by the retailer to customers referred by all persons in Illinois exceed $10,000 during the preceding four quarterly periods.
See the Illinois Department of Revenue: Sales and Use Tax; Important Notice of Changes for Out-of-State Retailers; and Regulations Title 86 Part 150 Section 150.801 When Out-of-State Retailers Must Register and Collect Use Tax.