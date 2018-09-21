To trigger economic nexus in South Dakota, an out-of-state seller must meet either of the following criteria in the previous or current calendar year:

(1) the seller’s gross revenue from the sale of tangible personal property, any product transferred electronically, or services delivered into South Dakota exceeds $100,000, or

(2) The seller sold tangible personal property, any product transferred electronically, or services for delivery into South Dakota in 200 or more separate transactions.

The state believes a company with $100,000 in South Dakota sales is the equivalent to $30 million in sales nationwide. However, it’s important to look at the law’s exact requirements and your business transactions in South Dakota to see if/how this could affect you.