2021 sales tax changes: Midyear update
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
90 minutes
COST
Nothing
Hear a panel of sales tax experts explain current trends in sales tax and what’s to come
Last year’s unprecedented rate of change across the global economy greatly affected sales and use tax in the United States — and 2021 is showing signs of a similar trend. In the first half of the year, some states extended tax relief efforts, others adopted economic nexus laws, and still others started taxing digital advertisements. Even more changes are slated for the rest of the year.
Watch this on-demand webinar to hear a panel of sales tax experts break down the most notable policy changes of the last year and share their thoughts on what the future of sales tax may hold. This 90-minute panel discussion features industry influencers from Avalara, KPMG, and Sales Tax Institute weighing in on many topics, including:
- 2021 sales tax changes and trends
- How future tax policy may change as states adjust after the onset of the pandemic
- Updates on economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
- Effects on the international market and changes to cross-border ecommerce compliance
This webinar is a must-see for anyone who manages sales tax compliance. Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1.5 hours of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Scott Peterson
Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy, Avalara
Scott Peterson was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years, Scott acted as the chief operating officer of this organization, which is devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Scott also spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He's now Avalara's go-to resource for all things related to tax policy.
Loren Chumley
Principal, KPMG LLP
Loren L. Chumley is a state and local tax principal and is national practice leader for KPMG's U.S. Indirect Tax network. She joined the firm in 2007 and was integrally involved in the recent acquisition of the Thomson Reuters Indirect Tax Managed Services business, assisting in the transition of over 500 clients to the KPMG compliance center. Prior to joining KPMG, she served as the commissioner of revenue and director of the Tennessee Department of Revenue's Audit Division. During her career in state government in Tennessee, she led the governor's effort to overhaul tax incentives to attract business and worked with companies on tax issues relating to locating or expanding operations in the state; led the effort to authorize and implement sales and use tax compliance agreements; drafted and achieved passage of Streamlined Sales Tax conforming legislation; and served on the State Board of Equalization from 2003 to 2006.
Diane Yetter
Founder, Sales Tax Institute
Diane L. Yetter, CPA, MST, is a strategist, advisor, speaker, and author in the field of sales and use tax. She is president and founder of YETTER Tax, a sales tax consulting and tax technology firm in business since 1996. She is also founder of Sales Tax Institute, a premier think tank that offers live and online courses to educate business professionals about sales and use tax. As one of the leading sales and use tax experts, Diane was named one of Accounting Today's 100 Most Influential People in Accounting six times between 2011 and 2020. As an entrepreneur, she was honored as Woman Business Owner of the Year 2020 by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Chicago.