Last year’s unprecedented rate of change across the global economy greatly affected sales and use tax in the United States — and 2021 is showing signs of a similar trend. In the first half of the year, some states extended tax relief efforts, others adopted economic nexus laws, and still others started taxing digital advertisements. Even more changes are slated for the rest of the year.

Watch this on-demand webinar to hear a panel of sales tax experts break down the most notable policy changes of the last year and share their thoughts on what the future of sales tax may hold. This 90-minute panel discussion features industry influencers from Avalara, KPMG, and Sales Tax Institute weighing in on many topics, including:

2021 sales tax changes and trends

How future tax policy may change as states adjust after the onset of the pandemic

Updates on economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws

Effects on the international market and changes to cross-border ecommerce compliance

This webinar is a must-see for anyone who manages sales tax compliance. Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1.5 hours of CPE credit.