No matter the size of your business or whether you sell locally or globally, keeping up with tax regulations can slow down your efficiency. Market research company IDC recently named indirect taxation, like sales and use tax, and value-added tax as one of the most complicated aspects of today’s business environment.



Companies are looking to technological advancements to tackle the challenges of global business compliance, including tax automation. This technology must not only keep up with the constantly changing tax landscape, but also meet businesses where they are in their preferred method of adopting new software applications. Join us for a discussion with guest speaker IDC Research Director, Kevin Permenter, and Avalara Chief Product Officer, Sanjay Parthasarathy, on the major market trends in taxation and how providers are evolving to meet demand.



We’ll cover:

Recent changes in U.S. tax regulations and their impact on businesses

Major market trends in global compliance

Capabilities leading tax automation vendors offer to streamline compliance for companies of all sizes

Why the IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise, SMB, and VAT

Live Q&A with the experts

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.