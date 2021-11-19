2022 tax technology trends
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Free
How tax automation providers are keeping up with changing tax regulations
No matter the size of your business or whether you sell locally or globally, keeping up with tax regulations can slow down your efficiency. Market research company IDC recently named indirect taxation, like sales and use tax, and value-added tax as one of the most complicated aspects of today’s business environment.
Companies are looking to technological advancements to tackle the challenges of global business compliance, including tax automation. This technology must not only keep up with the constantly changing tax landscape, but also meet businesses where they are in their preferred method of adopting new software applications. Join us for a discussion with guest speaker IDC Research Director, Kevin Permenter, and Avalara Chief Product Officer, Sanjay Parthasarathy, on the major market trends in taxation and how providers are evolving to meet demand.
We’ll cover:
- Recent changes in U.S. tax regulations and their impact on businesses
- Major market trends in global compliance
- Capabilities leading tax automation vendors offer to streamline compliance for companies of all sizes
- Why the IDC MarketScape named Avalara a Leader in SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise, SMB, and VAT
- Live Q&A with the experts
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Kevin Permenter
Research Director of Financial Applications, IDC
As a research director, Kevin provides insights and analysis across multiple fintech market segments including accounting, revenue management, corporate tax, accounts payable, accounts receivable, treasury, and enterprise payment management. Kevin's research includes a particular emphasis on the interplay, challenges, and trends driving financial application deployment and its role in the evolution of the complex financial technology ecosystem. Prior to joining IDC in 2014, Kevin spent 12 years consulting with Fortune 500 companies in the areas of strategic planning, market analysis/projections, technology evaluation, acquisitions, and customer segmentation.
Sanjay Parthasarathy
Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avalara
Sanjay oversees the Avalara global product strategy. He combines technology expertise with business experience, having spent years driving investment in leading technologies and fostering the entrepreneurial teams that create them. After an acquisition in February 2019, Sanjay joined Avalara from Indix, an artificial intelligence-based product information platform he founded. Prior to Indix, Sanjay was at Microsoft for nearly two decades, serving in a variety of senior executive and leadership roles.