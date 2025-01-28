Get started
WEBINAR

2025 tax changes: Q2 outlook

DATE
Thursday, March 27, 2025

TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

Crucial insights into tax updates for Q2 and beyond

Tax legislation is constantly evolving, and staying up to date is necessary for maintaining compliance. Join this webinar to explore the latest tax changes and their potential impact on your business operations. 

Topics of discussion include, but are not limited to:  

 

  • Updates on the Trump administration’s proposed tax and tariff policies
  • States considering retail delivery fees
  • The role of AI in state tax enforcement
  • Changes to economic nexus thresholds in various states

 

Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

