How to manage exemption certificates based on your specific business needs

We understand what it’s like to run a business. Meeting customer needs while keeping track of paperwork is not always easy. Depending on the size of a business and customer base, the needs for managing exempt sales vary. In this webinar, we discuss exemption certificate management strategies for small and large businesses. We cover: Why exemption certificate management matters

The best way to manage exempt sales for your business needs

How Avalara products can help you manage exemption certificates

About the speaker

Silvia Aguirre