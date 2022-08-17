Get started
An essential guide to 1099 and W-9 form management and compliance

Reduce the risk of an IRS audit and maintain your bottom line

Staying on top of IRS reporting requirements is critical for your business, but managing these forms can quickly become overwhelming. From juggling different 1099 forms to filing deadlines, there’s lots of opportunity for error — and mistakes can lead to penalties or missed deadlines. With IRS and individual state deadlines quickly approaching, it’s important to make sure you’ve got these forms under control. 

In this webinar, we break down how to effectively manage the collection of your W-9s and the e-filing of your 1099s, ensuring you’re always in greater compliance.

 We cover:

  • Best practices for collecting, storing, and managing W-9 forms
  • How to avoid common errors when filing 1099s
  • Steps to maintain compliance and avoid potential penalties
  • Tools to streamline the process and improve accuracy
  • Less common but nevertheless important use cases, such as the 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-K, and more

