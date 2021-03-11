Avalara Activate — The importance of tax compliance for companies experiencing rapid growth 

For companies experiencing rapid growth, the world of sales tax can seem confusing, but we’re here to help you get it right. As your business grows, evolves, and changes, your sales tax obligations may also change or expand. And when that happens, there are typically six steps you need to take to make sure you’re compliant at every stage of the sales tax cycle: Step 1: Know where you have sales and use tax obligations

Step 2: Register to collect and remit

Step 3: Calculate the correct sales tax

Step 4: Track and manage exemption documents

Step 5: Self-audit your purchases

In the keynote, we'll cover these six steps and common pitfalls customers experience. After the keynote, choose one of three breakout sessions. All the sessions will be available to watch on demand. Tips for managing your business license portfolio. In this session, two business license compliance experts will break down business license insights by top industries and share best practices that can guide any tax, legal, or business license department in streamlining how they handle licenses and registrations.

How Avalara Tax Research addresses our top five customer requests. For instance, can Avalara send me monthly updates of sales tax changes? In this session, we'll address the top five requests we receive from customers and the tools they can leverage to self-serve their questions.

