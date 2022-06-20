WEBINAR

Avalara AvaTax benefits for accountants

date

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

time

10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

duration

60 minutes

Move away from manual processes

Learn how using a sales tax calculation solution can save time and help prevent costly mistakes

We’ll cover the following key points:

  • How to save valuable firm resources and reduce the burden of tax compliance for your clients and your practice
  • Why using ZIP codes to calculate tax rates is inefficient and risk prone
  • How Avalara AvaTax sales tax calculation automation works
  • What benefits you’ll gain from supporting your clients’ tax compliance by partnering with Avalara

 

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

About the speakers

Charmaine Barney

Consulting Managing Director, Richardson Kontogouris Emerson LLP

John Sallese

Director, Strategic Accounting Solutions and Partners, Avalara

