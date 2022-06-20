WEBINAR
Avalara AvaTax benefits for accountants
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes
Move away from manual processes
Learn how using a sales tax calculation solution can save time and help prevent costly mistakes
We’ll cover the following key points:
- How to save valuable firm resources and reduce the burden of tax compliance for your clients and your practice
- Why using ZIP codes to calculate tax rates is inefficient and risk prone
- How Avalara AvaTax sales tax calculation automation works
- What benefits you’ll gain from supporting your clients’ tax compliance by partnering with Avalara
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Charmaine Barney
Consulting Managing Director, Richardson Kontogouris Emerson LLP
John Sallese
Director, Strategic Accounting Solutions and Partners, Avalara
