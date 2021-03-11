When: On demand
Duration: 60 minutes
Cost: Nothing
Business Licenses 101
Understanding your company’s business license compliance needs
Managing business licenses can be challenging. Nearly every business must obtain some type of license, permit, or tax registration and keep it current for each of their many locations. Like tax compliance, complex licensing requirements can vary distinctly by jurisdiction and industry.
For instance, some companies only need one or two licenses or permits per location, while others must maintain more than 10 at each locale. Some licenses and permits are easily obtained with a quick form submission, while others demand companies jump through several hoops (such as notarization or proof of insurance). Business activities like opening, closing, or moving locations; changing names or ownership; or launching products can also trigger new licensing and registration requirements.
In Business Licenses 101, we’ll unpack the compliance implications of licensing requirements and discuss our newly integrated solutions that can help you navigate them.
Joining the webinar is Eric Feigenbaum, business development manager at Business Licenses by Avalara. Eric will help us understand the ins and outs of business license compliance and talk through best strategies for developing a proactive business license management process.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
- What to expect from licensing authorities, especially as the economy emerges from COVID-19
- Common mistakes companies make when they take a reactive approach to managing their business license portfolio
- Tips for conducting comprehensive research on your license needs by location, including those hidden locations companies often forget to consider
Questions? Email Kaitlin at customerevents@avalara.com.
About the speakers:
Eric Feigenbaum
Business Development Manager, Business Licenses by Avalara
Eric has been focused on business licensing product strategy for almost 10 years, was with Business Licenses, LLC for five before the company was acquired by Avalara, and is now part of the Avalara team. He’s had roles in product development, strategy, and operations, and currently handles business development and sales support for Business Licenses by Avalara. Avalara License Management, Avalara License Guidance, and Avalara License Preparation are his primary areas of expertise. Eric has a degree in business from the University of Washington and has lived and worked in Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Bali.
John Sallese
Director Product Solution Engineering, Avalara
John has over 27 years of tax compliance and audit experience working at a Big 4 accounting firm, other tax software providers, and in private industry. He's advised in various roles, including tax consulting, marketing, implementation, and training. John’s previous responsibilities include senior director of Tax Services, director of Product Management, and manager of Implementation Services. His tax-specific industry experience includes retail, ecommerce, technology, manufacturing, and telecommunications.