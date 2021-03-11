Understanding your company’s business license compliance needs

Managing business licenses can be challenging. Nearly every business must obtain some type of license, permit, or tax registration and keep it current for each of their many locations. Like tax compliance, complex licensing requirements can vary distinctly by jurisdiction and industry.

For instance, some companies only need one or two licenses or permits per location, while others must maintain more than 10 at each locale. Some licenses and permits are easily obtained with a quick form submission, while others demand companies jump through several hoops (such as notarization or proof of insurance). Business activities like opening, closing, or moving locations; changing names or ownership; or launching products can also trigger new licensing and registration requirements.



In Business Licenses 101, we’ll unpack the compliance implications of licensing requirements and discuss our newly integrated solutions that can help you navigate them.



Joining the webinar is Eric Feigenbaum, business development manager at Business Licenses by Avalara. Eric will help us understand the ins and outs of business license compliance and talk through best strategies for developing a proactive business license management process.



In this webinar, we’ll cover:



What to expect from licensing authorities, especially as the economy emerges from COVID-19

Common mistakes companies make when they take a reactive approach to managing their business license portfolio

Tips for conducting comprehensive research on your license needs by location, including those hidden locations companies often forget to consider

