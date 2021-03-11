When: On demand
Duration: 60 minutes
Cost: Nothing
CertCapture customer to CertCapture customer: How one company mastered exempt sales
Exemption certificates are one of the most popular issues auditors find. In fact, California’s audit program ranks unsupported sales for resale in the top three compliance issues that together account for more than half of collected revenues.
If your business makes exempt sales, including sales for resale, you may be all too familiar with the complexity of managing certificates. Getting it right is crucial because failing to show proper documentation during an audit can lead to taxes, interest, and penalties.
Hear firsthand how one Avalara customer simplified the certificate process with automation and developed an exemption certificate management system using Avalara CertCapture. They'll pass on their tips, tricks, advice, and answer questions live.
You’ll also have an opportunity to see a live demonstration of Avalara CertCapture, which works in harmony with Avalara AvaTax and enables you to easily collect, verify, and store certificates.
Questions? Please contact Kaitlin at customerevents@avalara.com.