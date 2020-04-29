Deep dive: Avalara Exemption Certificate Management
DATE
Thursday, May 12, 2022
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Free
Exemption Certificate Management made easy — replace complexity with simplicity
Manually inputting sales tax is a pain, even if you get it right. However, if your customers get it wrong, their businesses could be liable for uncollected tax dollars and potential fines. As their businesses grow, this task takes more time, requires more resources, and assumes more risk. The best way for them to reduce risk and increase efficiency is to automate their tax compliance documentation. Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) automates the creation, collection, validation, and renewal of sales tax compliance documents to reduce the hassle — and risk — for both buyers and sellers.
We’ll dive deeper into the benefits of ECM with Senior Product Manager Greg Penhaligon who will outline the transition from Avalara CertCapture and the differences between ECM Essentials, ECM Pro, and ECM Enterprise.
Exemption Certificate Management can help your customers:
- Reduce their risk with effective management of exemption certificates
- Drive efficiency and cost reduction in company resources for managing exemption certificates
- Achieve scalable and seamless integration with Avalara’s sales tax engine, other sales tax engines, invoicing platforms, and custom applications
About the speaker
Greg Penhaligon
Senior Product Manager, Compliance Document at Avalara
Greg has been in product management for over 20 years and he has spent most of this time working with enterprise applications. In his free time, Greg really enjoys karaoke night. In fact, he would be very happy if every night was a karaoke night.
CPE credit: 1.0 hour
Subject area: Technology
Course level: Basic
Instructional method: Group Internet Based
Prerequisites: None
Advanced Preparation: None
Registry Statement
Avalara is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: NASBARegistry.org.