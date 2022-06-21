WEBINAR
Everything you need to know about managing 1099 and
W-9 forms
date
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
time
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
duration
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Everything you need to know about managing W-9s and 1099s
Help avoid an IRS audit and maintain your bottom line
Almost every company files 1099s and other information returns because they rely on the work of vendors, contractors, and freelancers. Any income these third-party workers make must be reported to the IRS via forms like W-9s and 1099s. In this webinar, we’ll explore:
- Inefficiencies and liabilities associated with these forms
- Workflows to follow when dealing with W-9s and 1099s
- Challenges linked to managing W-9s and 1099s
- Technological investments to help streamline your W-9 and 1099 processes
Bring your questions for the Q&A session. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
