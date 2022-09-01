WEBINAR
Finding answers to your most challenging tax questions
Video: Finding answers to your most challenging tax questions
If you’ve ever wondered why something is taxed the way it is, you’re not alone. Tax professionals, accountants, compliance experts, and businesses of all sizes need to be able to easily research and understand taxability laws so they know what to do to stay compliant.
In this webinar, we show you how you can efficiently find the sales and use tax answers you need.
We cover:
- How to access straightforward answers about item taxability for every state you sell into
- An easy way to access tax experts for answers to even the most complex business scenarios
- Tips to make sales and use tax research easier so you can save time, improve accuracy, and stay compliant