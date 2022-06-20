Get started
WEBINAR

Five steps to managing sales tax compliance

date

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

duration

60 minutes

Five key steps for complying with sales and use tax regulations

We’ve identified five key steps for complying with sales and use tax regulations — why they’re important, what problems can occur, and what solutions to use. Join us to explore how Avalara can help users navigate compliance with confidence.

In this webinar, we’ll cover:

  • The five essential steps for sales and use tax compliance
  • Insights on automated solutions that can help streamline compliance

  • Resources that will help you learn more about issues such as nexus and exemptions

Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

Meet the speakers

Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara

Susan Maravetz
Senior Customer Success Manager, Avalara

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

