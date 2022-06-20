Five steps to managing sales tax compliance

Five key steps for complying with sales and use tax regulations
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes
Five key steps for complying with sales and use tax regulations
We’ve identified five key steps for complying with sales and use tax regulations — why they’re important, what problems can occur, and what solutions to use. Join us to explore how Avalara can help users navigate compliance with confidence.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
Resources that will help you learn more about issues such as nexus and exemptions
Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara
Susan Maravetz
Senior Customer Success Manager, Avalara
Save my spot