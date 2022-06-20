LUNCH EVENT
Explore cross-border and sales and use tax trends with the experts
RSVP
Wednesday, May 10th, 2023
time
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Location
Oceana 120 W. 49th St. New York, NY 10020
Get the latest on sales and use tax and VAT compliance
Join us for lunch and an expert session at Oceana at noon on Wednesday, May 10th.
Agenda:
Sales and use tax changes and trends
Jennifer White, Partner, Tax, Reed Smith LLC
Leveraging tax technology
Chris von der Lieth, Senior Sales Executive, Strategic Accounts, Avalara
Brian Kelly, Solutions Consultant, Global Cross-Border Solutions, Avalara
Keys to successful indirect tax automation
Nick Skarlatos, Director, KPMG
