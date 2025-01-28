Get started
EDUCATIONAL SESSION – INVITE ONLY

From patchwork to platform: A smarter approach to global e-invoicing mandates

DATE
Tuesday, September 30th, 2025

TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST

DURATION
45 minutes, including live Q&A

Join the GM of E-Invoicing at Avalara for deep insights and best practices

Governmental e-invoicing mandates are accelerating worldwide. General Manager of E-Invoicing Matt Hammond shows how multinational enterprises move beyond patchwork, local tactics into a unified, global strategy that reduces risk and streamlines compliance wherever you need it. 

Matt will cover:

 

  • The global landscape for e-invoicing mandates and the real impact on your business

  • How to set up your project for success, including ownership, stakeholder management, and data preparation

  • What it really means to have a strategic approach to e-invoicing mandates

  • Pitfalls to avoid when mapping out your global strategy

  • How Avalara can support your global e-invoicing strategy during times of change

 

Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. 

About the speakers

Matt Hammond
General Manager, Avalara E-Invoicing, Avalara

Matt leads the global strategy for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting. A recognized thought leader with decades of e-invoicing, ERP integration, and regulatory change experience, Matt helps multinational companies navigate complex mandates with scalable, future-proof solutions.

