DATE
Tuesday, September 30th, 2025
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST
DURATION
45 minutes, including live Q&A
Join the GM of E-Invoicing at Avalara for deep insights and best practices
Governmental e-invoicing mandates are accelerating worldwide. General Manager of E-Invoicing Matt Hammond shows how multinational enterprises move beyond patchwork, local tactics into a unified, global strategy that reduces risk and streamlines compliance wherever you need it.
Matt will cover:
The global landscape for e-invoicing mandates and the real impact on your business
How to set up your project for success, including ownership, stakeholder management, and data preparation
What it really means to have a strategic approach to e-invoicing mandates
Pitfalls to avoid when mapping out your global strategy
How Avalara can support your global e-invoicing strategy during times of change
Matt Hammond
General Manager, Avalara E-Invoicing, Avalara
Matt leads the global strategy for Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting. A recognized thought leader with decades of e-invoicing, ERP integration, and regulatory change experience, Matt helps multinational companies navigate complex mandates with scalable, future-proof solutions.
