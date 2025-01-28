Hear from state tax department representatives View on demand to: Learn how cloud technology is being used by tax authorities to improve tax enforcement and administration

Discover the impact of automation on tax processes and how it can streamline compliance for both businesses and governments

Understand how AI is used in tax enforcement and how it enhances efficiency and accuracy

Original air date: November 12, 2024.

Meet our presenters

Ryan Minnick

Chief Operating Officer, Federation of Tax Administrators Ryan joined the Federation of Tax Administrators in 2015 and was appointed the organization’s first COO in 2021. He’s responsible for the Technology, Safeguards, and Operations Leaders Communities, and he also serves as a subject matter expert specializing in emergent technology, data security, and cybersecurity.

Jay Waldo

Chief Information Officer, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Jay has served in Texas state government since 2000, first at the Department of Agriculture and currently at the Comptroller of Public Accounts; previously, he worked as a software engineer and consultant in private industry. His duties at the comptroller included overseeing business process improvement before he transitioned into work focused more on technology.

Diane Yetter

President and Founder, YETTER Tax and Sales Tax Institute Diane, the “Sales Tax Nerd,” is a strategist, advisor, speaker, and author. The president and founder of YETTER Tax, a sales tax consulting and tax technology firm, she’s also the founder of Sales Tax Institute and was invited to testify twice before the Senate Committee on Finance regarding the impact of the Wayfair decision.