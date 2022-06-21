WEBINAR
How to attack an audit
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes
Being audited? No need to panic! Here’s how other Avalara customers handled it.
So you’re being audited. It can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to impact your business. Hear Avalara customers talk about their audit experiences as they share valuable lessons learned and tips.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss:
- How to prepare for an audit
- Steps to take during an audit
- Tips from businesses that have experienced an audit
Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
James Erwin
Director of Indirect Tax, Zayo Group
Marnie Harris
Tax Team Lead, Boy Scouts of America
Sarah Wiechert-Volpi
Senior Manager of Finance, Brown Jordan
