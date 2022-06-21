WEBINAR

How to attack an audit

date

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

time

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes

Being audited? No need to panic! Here’s how other Avalara customers handled it.

So you’re being audited. It can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to impact your business. Hear Avalara customers talk about their audit experiences as they share valuable lessons learned and tips.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss:

  • How to prepare for an audit
  • Steps to take during an audit 
  • Tips from businesses that have experienced an audit

Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

About the speakers

James Erwin

Director of Indirect Tax, Zayo Group

Marnie Harris

Tax Team Lead, Boy Scouts of America

Sarah Wiechert-Volpi

Senior Manager of Finance, Brown Jordan

