WEBINAR
Think you’ve triggered nexus? Here’s what to do
Save your seat
date
Tuesday,
December 5, 2023
time
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
duration
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Check for new sales tax obligations and what to do about them
Realizing you may have new sales tax obligations can be scary. Do you already owe sales tax in the new state? If so, how much? Will you have to pay a penalty? In this webinar, we’ll review what to do when you get these notifications so you can stay in compliance.
We’ll discuss how to:
- Know if you have nexus
- Determine where you have nexus and how much you owe
- Register to collect sales and use tax
- Prepare and file your sales tax returns
Bring your questions for the Q&A session.
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Save your seat