Get started
Get started

WEBINAR

Managing tax compliance risks: Preparing for growth and audit readiness

date

Thursday, January 30, 2025

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

duration

60 minutes

Confidently prepare for business growth while staying audit-ready

Whether you’re pursuing a merger or acquisition, seeking private equity, expanding into new states or countries, or looking to strengthen your general compliance strategy — this webinar will explore ways to stay audit-ready as your business evolves.

Join Avalara experts, including a former state auditor, as they explain: 

  • Complexities of sales tax nexus including types of nexus and common triggers
  • Best practices to prepare for an audit
  • Growth activities that can impact your audit readiness
  • How Avalara can help you evolve your risk management strategy

Rely on Avalara’s 20+ years of expertise for your growth and compliance needs. Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.

Meet the presenters

Steven Cabrera
Tax Director, Avalara

Steven is a CPA and served as a sales and use tax auditor for the state of California for nine years. He then spent 12 years consulting in multistate sales and use tax at Deloitte, RSM, and Grant Thornton, specializing in audit defense. At Avalara, he evaluates compliance situations for customers and determines the best course of action for them.

Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara

Scott is a frequent speaker and a nationally recognized expert on sales tax policy, administration, and automation. Prior to joining Avalara, Scott was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board and director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division. He’s a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of University of South Dakota.

Register now

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist