Managing tax compliance risks: Preparing for growth and audit readiness

Confidently prepare for business growth while staying audit-ready
Whether you’re pursuing a merger or acquisition, seeking private equity, expanding into new states or countries, or looking to strengthen your general compliance strategy — this webinar will explore ways to stay audit-ready as your business evolves.
Join Avalara experts, including a former state auditor, as they explain:
Steven Cabrera
Tax Director, Avalara
Steven is a CPA and served as a sales and use tax auditor for the state of California for nine years. He then spent 12 years consulting in multistate sales and use tax at Deloitte, RSM, and Grant Thornton, specializing in audit defense. At Avalara, he evaluates compliance situations for customers and determines the best course of action for them.
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara
Scott is a frequent speaker and a nationally recognized expert on sales tax policy, administration, and automation. Prior to joining Avalara, Scott was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board and director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division. He is a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of University of South Dakota.
Understand potential risks and what auditors look for during an audit.
Navigate tax compliance with confidence using strategies for mergers and acquisitions, audit preparation, and securing new financing.
Learn the basics of sales and use tax audits and review common questions from business owners.