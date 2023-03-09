WEBINAR

Pop quiz! Test your tax knowledge

Thursday, March 9, 2023

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

60 minutes 

Test your tax knowledge

Pop quiz! Let’s test your tax knowledge against our tax content database — aka Avalara Tax Research. See if you know as much as our software. An expert from Avalara will also be there to help you find the answers. 

And, for the first time, we’ll launch our Avalara Tax Research free trial. Don’t miss out on this special offer! 

In this webinar we’ll: 

  • Find answers to some of your toughest tax questions 
  • Explore Avalara Tax Research and how it can be used 
  • Explain the Avalara Tax Research free trial and how to take advantage of it 

About the speaker

Brian Elliott

Manager, Customer/Technical Training at Avalara

Brian specializes in Avalara Tax Research and provides training and support to customers in search of answers to their sales and use tax questions. He has 40 years of experience in the IT industry and he was previously at Transaction Tax Resources, which was acquired by Avalara in 2020.

