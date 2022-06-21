Product updates for Avalara partners
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Stay up to date on Avalara products and partner integration enhancements
Join us for our new product updates webinar focused on keeping our partner network informed about product launches and enhancements.
We’ll showcase:
A live demo of the entire Avalara AvaTax solution and a full review of our Accounts Payable API
An update on the Oracle ERP partnership and how our partners can now utilize the embedded partnership model to better serve your customers
A full preview of our new app, AvaTax for Salesforce Service Cloud, and how easy it is to implement
An in-depth demo on how to launch Microsoft Business Central and the new line level calculation
Meet the speakers
Naveen Agrawal
Lead Product Manager, Avalara
Kate Bowden
Director, Enterprise Solutions - Tax Technology, Avalara
Adrian Corral
Product Manager, Salesforce/eCommerce Integrations, Avalara
Logan Knight
Technical Product Manager - Integrations, Avalara
