WEBINAR

Product updates for Avalara partners

Sign me up

date

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

time

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Stay up to date on Avalara products and partner integration enhancements

Join us for our new product updates webinar focused on keeping our partner network informed about product launches and enhancements.

We’ll showcase:

  • A live demo of the entire Avalara AvaTax solution and a full review of our Accounts Payable API 

  • An update on the Oracle ERP partnership and how our partners can now utilize the embedded partnership model to better serve your customers 

  • A full preview of our new app, AvaTax for Salesforce Service Cloud, and how easy it is to implement

  • An in-depth demo on how to launch Microsoft Business Central and the new line level calculation

Meet the speakers

Naveen Agrawal

Lead Product Manager, Avalara

Kate Bowden

Director, Enterprise Solutions - Tax Technology, Avalara

Adrian Corral

Product Manager, Salesforce/eCommerce Integrations, Avalara

Logan Knight

Technical Product Manager - Integrations, Avalara

Sign me up