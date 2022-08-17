ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Renew your beverage alcohol licenses for the new year
Video: Renew your beverage alcohol licenses for the new year
Each fall, it’s time to start thinking about your company’s regulatory licensing renewals. Getting ahead of these renewals will put you on the right path to compliance and help you better prepare for the end of the year.
In this webinar, we discuss:
- What steps to take to get a federal license for beverage alcohol businesses
- Which important dates to be aware of to obtain licensing
- How to keep licensing permits current