Sales and use tax master class
Video: Sales and use tax master class: Lessons from a former state auditor
Lessons from a former state auditor
Five kinds of nexus. Audit triggers. The consequences of noncompliance.
You’re not alone if you feel confused and overwhelmed by the rules and regulations surrounding sales and use tax. Learn how to determine your sales tax obligations in this presentation, led by Avalara Tax Director, and a former auditor for the state of Washington, Mary Cho.
We review the basics of tax compliance, audit best practices, and other important topics leaders of growing businesses selling into the U.S. need to know.
In this webinar, we cover:
- Nexus types and nexus thresholds
- Audit triggers and best practices
- The five steps to managing sales tax compliance
- Consequences of noncompliance
About the speaker
Mary Cho
Tax Director, Avalara
Mary joined Avalara in 2019 and works with Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and U.S. customers on risk assessments, historical tax exposure, and voluntary disclosure agreements. Mary has a wealth of knowledge related to audits and tax compliance.